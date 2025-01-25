(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The International Day of Clean Energy focused on the supply of clean energy: for all and for our planet going to be observed on 26 Jan (Sunday).

Pakistan has set a target to reduce its 50 percent greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and clean energy expansion will play a crucial role in achieving its objective.

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has already said, "Pakistan is fully committed to promoting renewable energy and in this regard the Power Division is carefully chalking out policies to provide affordable and sustainable electricity to consumers."