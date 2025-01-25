Open Menu

Int'l Day Of Clean Energy To Be Observed On Jan 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Int'l day of clean energy to be observed on Jan 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The International Day of Clean Energy focused on the supply of clean energy: for all and for our planet going to be observed on 26 Jan (Sunday).

Pakistan has set a target to reduce its 50 percent greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and clean energy expansion will play a crucial role in achieving its objective.

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has already said, "Pakistan is fully committed to promoting renewable energy and in this regard the Power Division is carefully chalking out policies to provide affordable and sustainable electricity to consumers."

Recent Stories

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

1 minute ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

16 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

31 minutes ago
 Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

46 minutes ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

1 hour ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

1 hour ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival

1 hour ago
 Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

1 hour ago
 Qatar reiterates its support for international eff ..

Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious ..

MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia

1 hour ago
 “Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s te ..

“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies

1 hour ago
 Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2n ..

Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan