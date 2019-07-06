International Day of Cooperatives was observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) International Day of Cooperatives was observed on Saturday.The theme of the Day is Cooperation for Decent Work.Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the occasion said islam presented the idea of social cooperation over 1,400 years ago through the innovative `Muakhaat-e-Madina.

He said cooperative agencies should perform according to the golden principle of mutual help so that the social movement could be continued in society.He said that tractors are being provided to members of Cooperative Societies of thirteen barani districts of Punjab.