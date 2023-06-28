Open Menu

Int'l Day Of Cooperatives To Be Marked On July 1

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Int'l Day of Cooperatives to be marked on July 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :International Day of Cooperatives will be marked on July 1(Saturday) across the globe, the day's goals are to increase awareness on cooperatives, as well as strengthen and extend partnerships between the international cooperative movement and other supporting organizations including governments.

International Day of Cooperatives remembers what cooperatives do to improve the world's economic and social development.

Cooperatives around the world celebrate the International Day of Cooperatives in many ways. Activities include: messages from the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) and the UN translated into local languages for worldwide distribution; news articles and radio programs publicizing the awareness of the day; fairs, exhibits, contests and campaigns focused on the topics related to the day; meetings with government officials, UN agencies and other partner organizations; economic, environmental, social and health challenges (such as tree planting); and sponsored cultural events such as theatres and concerts.

Cooperatives are important in the world's economic and social development. Based as on the principle of cooperation, cooperatives help create new ethics and values in business and economics. In 1895 ICA was formed and since 1927 it observes the first Saturday of July as International Cooperative Day. In 1994 the United Nations recognized and reaffirmed that cooperatives were vital in the world's economic, social and cultural development. However two years earlier – on December 16, 1992 – the UN General Assembly proclaimed the first Saturday of July 1995 as the International Day of Cooperatives, marking the centenary of ICA's establishment.

