ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights in collaboration with National Parliamentary Task force on SDGs would organize an event entitled 'National Seminar on Parliamentary Democracy' to mark International Day of Democracy which will be marked on September 15 (Tuesday) to raise public awareness about democracy.

Various activities and events would be organized around the world to promote democracy on this date, International Day of Democracy aims to raise public awareness about democracy-its meaning and importance.

Many people and organizations worldwide, including government agencies and non-government organizations, hold various initiatives to promote democracy on the International Day of Democracy.

Events and activities include discussions, conferences and press conferences involving keynote speakers, often those who are leaders or educators heavily involved in supporting and endorsing democratic governments and communities.

The UN general assembly decided on November 8, 2007, to make September 15 as the annual date to observe the International Day of Democracy. The assembly invited people and organizations, both government and non-government, to commemorate the International Day of Democracy. It also called for all governments to strengthen their national programs devoted to promoting and consolidating democracy. The assembly encouraged regional and other intergovernmental organizations to share their experiences in promoting democracy.

