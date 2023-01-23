UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day Of Education To Be Marked On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Int'l day of Education to be marked on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :International day of Education will be marked on January 24 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the importance of education to maintain harmony and peace in the world.

This year's theme of the day 2023 is 'To invest in people, prioritize education'. This year the day would be celebrated to maintain strong political mobilization around education and chart the way to translate commitments and global initiatives into action.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education January

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

50 minutes ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

51 minutes ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

3 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

3 hours ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.