ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :International day of Education will be marked on January 24 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the importance of education to maintain harmony and peace in the world.

This year's theme of the day 2023 is 'To invest in people, prioritize education'. This year the day would be celebrated to maintain strong political mobilization around education and chart the way to translate commitments and global initiatives into action.