Int’l Day Of Epidemic Preparedness To Be Observed On Dec 27

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The International Day of Epidemic Preparedness will be observed on December 27 across the world including Pakistan.

This day underscores the critical need for global investment in systems designed to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease outbreaks.

The COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, has highlighted the significant gaps in preparedness and response mechanisms worldwide, stressing the importance of stronger epidemic control measures and preparedness infrastructure.

This day aims to raise awareness about the need for proactive and coordinated global efforts to combat future epidemics.

The goal is to promote international collaboration, strengthen health systems, and enhance surveillance capabilities to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Additionally, the day is a reminder of the need for effective response strategies to ensure quicker containment and minimize the health and social impacts of epidemics.

As countries and organizations around the world recognize this day, it also serves as an opportunity to reflect on the lessons learned from past outbreaks like COVID-19 and other pandemics, and to further strengthen resilience against future health crises.

