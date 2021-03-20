UrduPoint.com
Int'l Day Of Forests To Be Marked On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Int'l Day of Forests to be marked on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, United Nations' (UN) International Day of Forests will be marked on March 21 including Pakistan which promotes the importance of forests and trees in our lives.

The day addresses issues such as deforestation.Forests are an integral part of survival on Earth.The UN works with governments, community organizations, and the general public to promote both local and global activities for the International Day of Forests. Activities include: Tree planting campaigns.

Photo exhibits that portray the importance forests and trees.

Sharing infographics, videos, news and messages via social and other media.

Forests cover about one third of the world's land mass.

Roughly 1.6 billion people, including more than 2000 indigenous cultures, depend on forests for their livelihood. Forests are vital to the planet for many reasons, including: Providing shelter for more than half of the terrestrial species of animals, plants and insects.

Contributing to the balance of oxygen, carbon dioxide and humidity in the air.

Protecting watersheds, which supply fresh water to rivers.

The UN first celebrated the International Day of Forests on March 21, 2013. This initiative follows from the International Year of Forests.

Deforestation accounts for 12 to 20 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming, according to the UN.

