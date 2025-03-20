Int’l Day Of Forests To Be Observed On 21 March
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 09:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) International Day of forest to be observed on 21 March through the globe including Pakistan with the theme “Forests and Food” focusing on the vital role playing by the in-food security, nutrition, and livelihoods.
The purpose to mark the day is to raise awareness about the importance of forests and celebrate their role in our lives and the planet.
Countries including Pakistan is encouraged the masses to organize tree planting campaigns and other activities to raise awareness about the importance of forests.
