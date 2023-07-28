Open Menu

Int'l Day Of Friendship To Be Marked On July 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Int'l Day of Friendship to be marked on July 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :International Day of Friendship will be marked on July 30 (Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan.

The day promotes the role that friendship plays in promoting peace in many cultures. It is observed on July 30 each year.

The UN has a special day to promote the concept of friendships across diverse backgrounds and cultures.

To mark the International Day of Friendship, the UN encourages governments, organizations, and community groups to hold events, activities, and initiatives that promote solidarity, mutual understanding, and reconciliation.

In 2011, the UN proclaimed the International Day of Friendship with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, and cultures can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

The UN wanted for the day to involve young people, as future leaders, in community activities that include different cultures and promote international understanding and respect for diversity.

