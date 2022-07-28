UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day Of Friendship To Be Observe On July 30

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Int'l Day of Friendship to be observe on July 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :World Friendship Day will be observed on July 30 (Friday) across the world, including Pakistan, to promote the role of friendship in promoting peace in many cultures.

The UN has a special day to promote the concept of friendships across diverse backgrounds and cultures.

"Sharing the human spirit through friendship" is the theme of World Friendship Day.

Friendship is a basic tool to make the world people prosperous and peaceful.

This is also a key source to maintain social harmony and mildness among societies. By developing the trends of friendship among people, societies and countries we can achieve a better level of stability, solidarity and peace.

This theme reveals the one aspect of friendship that by sharing emotions of happiness and serenity you can conquer the hearts of others.

To mark the International Day of Friendship, the UN encourages governments, organizations, and community groups to hold events, activities and initiatives that promote solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation.

In 2011, the UN proclaimed the International Day of Friendship with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, and cultures can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

The UN wanted for the day to involve young people, as future leaders, in community activities that include different cultures and promote international understanding and respect for diversity.

