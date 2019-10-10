(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the world, the "International Day of the Girl Child" will be observed on Oct 11 (Friday) here to promote girls' rights and highlights gender inequalities that remain between girls and boys.

The International Day of the Girl Child provide an opportunity to create awareness about different types of discrimination and abuse that many girls around the world suffer from.

On this day different event to be organised to highlight the importance of girls' right to equal education and other fundamental rights.

Discrimination and violence against girls and violations of their human rights still happen. The UN felt a need to create awareness about the challenges that millions of girls face every day.

In December 2011, the UN declared that it would annually observe the International Day of the Girl Child, starting from October 11, 2012.