Int’l Day of Happiness to be observed on March 20

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) International Day of Happiness to be marked on March 20 (Thursday) with the call for “a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples.

United Nations (UN) urged that “governments and international organizations should invest in conditions that support happiness by upholding human rights and incorporating well-being and environmental dimensions into policy frameworks,” such as the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Countries like Pakistan are already investing in such areas as education, information technology (IT), transport and other infrastructure-related projects that directly benefit the citizens and enhance their lifestyle plus happiness.