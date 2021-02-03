Intl day of Human Fraternity milestone for humanity: Archbishop

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Arch Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi Joseph Arshad has said that to mark this day was a milestone for humanity that will motivate all to promote peace, harmony, inclusion, tolerance, understanding and solidarity and brotherhood among all human beings.

Archbishop said that celebration of the 1st International Day of Human Fraternity announced by UN general assembly of 21 December 2020 comes at a time when the world is confronted with global crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic and in this regard, the world looks for a better unity, solidarity and renewed multilateral cooperation.

He further added that the valuable contribution of people of all religions to humanity and the dialogue among all religious groups can make towards an improved awareness and understanding of the common values shared by all humankind.

It is imperative that we encourage activities aimed at promoting inter-religious and intercultural dialogue in order to enhance peace and social stability, respect for diversity, mutual respect and to create at the global, regional, national and local levels, an environment conducive to peace and mutual understanding, he said.

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity day, Archbishop expressed wholehearted support for people of IOK for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

The entire Pakistani nation stands as one in solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, he added.