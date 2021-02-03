UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intl Day Of Human Fraternity Milestone For Humanity: Archbishop

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Intl day of Human Fraternity milestone for humanity: Archbishop

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Arch Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi Joseph Arshad has said that to mark this day was a milestone for humanity that will motivate all to promote peace, harmony, inclusion, tolerance, understanding and solidarity and brotherhood among all human beings.

Archbishop said that celebration of the 1st International Day of Human Fraternity announced by UN general assembly of 21 December 2020 comes at a time when the world is confronted with global crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic and in this regard, the world looks for a better unity, solidarity and renewed multilateral cooperation.

He further added that the valuable contribution of people of all religions to humanity and the dialogue among all religious groups can make towards an improved awareness and understanding of the common values shared by all humankind.

It is imperative that we encourage activities aimed at promoting inter-religious and intercultural dialogue in order to enhance peace and social stability, respect for diversity, mutual respect and to create at the global, regional, national and local levels, an environment conducive to peace and mutual understanding, he said.

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity day, Archbishop expressed wholehearted support for people of IOK for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

The entire Pakistani nation stands as one in solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World United Nations Bishop December 2020 All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

6 minutes ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

16 minutes ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

16 minutes ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

25 minutes ago

United States And Pakistan Cooperate To Increase P ..

25 minutes ago

PTCL supports Islamabad Traffic Police frontline o ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.