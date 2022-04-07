UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :International Day of Human Space Flight will be marked on April 12 across the globe including Pakistan, the day remembers the first human space flight on April 12, 1961.

The International Day of Human Space Flight celebrates the start of the space era for humankind, reaffirming the important contribution of space science and technology in today's world. The day also aims at promoting aspirations to explore and maintain outer space for peaceful purposes.

Activities to observe the day including photo exhibitions, conferences showcasing technology used for outer space and the release of commemorative stamps.

April 12, 1961, was the date of the first human space flight, carried out by Yuri Gagarin. This historic event opened the way for space exploration. In 2011 the UN declared April 12 as the "International Day of Human Space Flight" to remember the first human space flight and to promote the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes and to the benefit of humankind.

