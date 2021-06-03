UrduPoint.com
Int'l Day Of Innocent Children Victims Of Aggression To Be Marked On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:55 PM

Int'l Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression to be marked on Friday

The United Nations' (UN) International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression will be marked on June 4 across the globe including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The United Nations' (UN) International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression will be marked on June 4 across the globe including Pakistan.

The purpose of the day is to acknowledge the pain suffered by children throughout the world who are the victims of physical, mental and emotional abuse.

The International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression marked to protect and preserve the rights of children.

This day is a time for individuals and organizations all over the world to become aware of the impact of monstrosity of abuse, in all its forms against children.

