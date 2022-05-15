UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day Of Lights To Be Marked Tomorrow

Published May 15, 2022

Int'l Day of Lights to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :International Day of Lights will be marked on May 16(Monday) across the globe including Pakistan light plays a central role in our lives on the most fundamental level, through photosynthesis, light is at the origin of life itself.

The study of light has led to promising alternative energy sources, lifesaving medical advances in diagnostics technology and treatments, light-speed internet and many other discoveries that have revolutionized society and shaped our understanding of the universe.

These technologies were developed through centuries of fundamental research on the properties of light – starting with Ibn Al-Haytham's seminal work, Kitab al-Manazir (Book of Optics), published in 1015 and including Einstein's work at the beginning of the 20th century, which changed the way we think about time and light.

The International Day of Light celebrates the role light plays in science, culture and art, education, and sustainable development, and in fields as diverse as medicine, communications, and energy. The celebration will allow many different sectors of society worldwide to participate in activities that demonstrates how science, technology, art and culture can help achieve the goals of UNESCO – building the foundation for peaceful societies.

The International Day of Light is celebrated on 16 May each year, the anniversary of the first successful operation of the laser in 1960 by physicist and engineer, Theodore Maiman. This day is a call to strengthen scientific cooperation and harness its potential to foster peace and sustainable development.

