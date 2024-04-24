Open Menu

Int’l Day Of Multilateralism And Diplomacy For Peace Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Int’l Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace was observed on Wednesday.

The purpose of observing the day was to reaffirm dedication to peace, sustainable development and protection of human rights.

The Day acknowledges the use of multilateral decision-making and diplomacy in achieving peaceful resolutions to conflicts among nations.

On 12 December 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution “International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace” (A/RES/73/127), by a recorded vote of 144 in favour to 2 against. It was first observed on 24 April 2019.

Meanwhile, World Immunization Week also started on Wednesday. It aims to highlight the collective action to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World United Nations Vote April December 2018 2019 All

Recent Stories

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

13 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

13 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

17 hours ago
Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

18 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

18 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

20 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

21 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

22 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan