Int’l Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace was observed on Wednesday.

The purpose of observing the day was to reaffirm dedication to peace, sustainable development and protection of human rights.

The Day acknowledges the use of multilateral decision-making and diplomacy in achieving peaceful resolutions to conflicts among nations.

On 12 December 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution “International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace” (A/RES/73/127), by a recorded vote of 144 in favour to 2 against. It was first observed on 24 April 2019.

Meanwhile, World Immunization Week also started on Wednesday. It aims to highlight the collective action to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.