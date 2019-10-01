International Day of Older Persons was observed on Tuesday (October 1), elsewhere in the world including Pakistan with the theme "Journey to Age Equality" to create awareness regarding the rights of senior citizens in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :International Day of Older Persons was observed on Tuesday (October 1), elsewhere in the world including Pakistan with the theme "Journey to Age Equality" to create awareness regarding the rights of senior citizens in the society.

The 2019 theme is aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 10 (SDG 10) and focuses on pathways of coping with existing and preventing future old age inequalities.

The International Day of Older Persons remind us that without inclusive and rights of senior citizens countries will not succeed in breaking the cycle of poverty.

Older people have always played a significant role in society as leaders, caretakers and custodians of tradition.

Older people worldwide call for age-friendly services and protection of their rights as part of our Age Demands Action campaigns.

The various policy advocacy seminars and workshops were also organised here by the governmental and non governmental departments urging them to approve the Senior Citizen Bill.

The older people in seminars and workshops also called on decision-makers for age-friendly public transport and health services for them.