Int'l Day Of Older Persons To Be Observed On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 10:24 PM

Int'l Day of Older Persons to be observed on Friday

International Day of Older Persons would be observed across the globe including Pakistan on October 1, with theme 'Digital Equity for All Ages'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :International Day of Older Persons would be observed across the globe including Pakistan on October 1, with theme 'Digital Equity for All Ages'.

Various national and international organizations would organize special events to highlight the importance of the day.

On 14 December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly designated October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons. This was preceded by initiatives such as the Vienna International Plan of Action on Ageing, which was adopted by the 1982 World Assembly on Ageing and endorsed later that year by the UN General Assembly.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his message said on this year's International Day of Older Persons, "I call for more inclusive policies, strategies and actions to achieve digital equity for people of all ages."He said "Digital Equity for all Ages," the theme of this year's, offers an important chance to expand opportunities across generations for the benefit of society as a whole.

