ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :International Day of Parliamentarism, being observed Tuesday across the globe including Pakistan, highlighted the significance of the Parliamentary system to address the challenges being faced by the humanity and augment collective efforts to deal with them effectively.

The Hanns Seidel Foundation Pakistan (HSF) marked the day by highlighting the important aspects of Parliaments and their positive effects on the lives of people and bringing constructive change in societies at large.

In a message on the International Day of Parliamentarism , Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that parliaments all over the world are grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as their constitutional obligations, such as oversight, lawmaking and public involvement. These are testing times which required extra ordinary steps and collaborations to address the extra ordinary circumstances, he added.

Sadiq Sanjrani said, "Parliaments have a vital role to play in protecting their populations and generating greater connectivity between nations to collectively address this #COVID19 pandemic." The HSF Chairman and Member of the European Parliament, Markus Ferber,In his video message, said that Pakistan as an excellent example of good cooperation between the Foundation and the national parliament.

He said "Parliamentarism means freedom for the people, rule of law and that everyone has access to those who take decisions. That's why we as Hanns Seidel Foundation are very engaged in cooperation between parliamentarians." " Today we celebrate our good contacts with parliaments all over the world � I will only mention one: the Parliament of Pakistan with which we have a contact really good." On the occasion, the head HSF Pakistan, Dr Steffen Kudella talking to APP said, today the world community was celebrating the day to eulogize the services rendered by all the parliaments of the world and promotes their values among people. He said, "The International Day of Parliamentarism, is a day to appreciate & celebrate the crucial work being done by Parliaments all over the world." Parliaments were the cornerstones of democracy and the best way to impose the public will, he added.

Expressing his excitement about the HSF's liaison with the parliament of Pakistan, Dr. Steffen Kudella said " The HSF is one of the oldest partners of the Parliament of Pakistan." Emphasizing upon the importance of democracy, he said, the Parliaments represented the interests of the people and make sure that everyone can benefit from laws.

