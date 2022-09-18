ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :International Day of Peace will be marked on September 21(Wednesday) to recognize the efforts of those who have worked hard to end conflict and promote peace.

The dove is a symbol often associated with the International Day of Peace.

On the International Day of Peace, also known as Peace Day, people around the world take part in various activities and organize events centered on the theme "peace".

Events vary from private gatherings to public concerts and forums involving large audiences.

Activities include: Interfaith peace ceremonies; A toast for peace,A peace choir; Lighting candles;Peace prayers;A peace convoy of vehicles;Tree planting for peace;Art exhibitions promoting peace;Picnics for peace.Peace walks.

A UN resolution established the International Day of Peace in 1981 to coincide with the opening of the UN General Assembly.

The first Peace Day was celebrated in 1982 and was held on the third Tuesday of September each year until 2002, when September 21 became the permanent date for the International Day of Peace. The assembly decided in 2001 that the International Day of Peace should be annually observed on September 21 starting from 2002. By setting a fixed date for the International Day of Peace, the assembly declared that the day should be observed as a day of global ceasefire and non-violence.

By creating the International Day of Peace, the UN devoted itself to worldwide peace and encouraged people to work in cooperation for this goal. Since its inception, Peace Day has marked personal and planetary progress toward peace. It has grown to include millions of people worldwide and many events are organized each year to commemorate and celebrate this day.