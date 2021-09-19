UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day Of Peace To Be Marked On Tuesday

Sun 19th September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :International Day of Peace would be marked on September 21 (Tuesday)across the globe including Pakistan to recognize the efforts of those who have worked hard to end conflict and promote peace.

The International Day of Peace is also a day of ceasefire – personal or political.

The dove is a symbol often associated with the International Day of Peace.

On the International Day of Peace, also known as Peace Day, people around the world take part in various activities and organize events centered on the theme "peace". Events vary from private gatherings to public concerts and forums involving large audiences.

Organizations such as Roots & Shoots, an international environmental and humanitarian program for youth, show their support for the event on an annual basis.

Young people involved in Roots & Shoots may engage in activities such as crafting giant peace dove puppets from re-used materials and flying the doves in their communities. People from diverse religious and spiritual backgrounds also commit to organizing an International Day of Peace Vigil.

Some groups observe a minute of silence at noon in every time zone across the world on Peace Day.

A UN resolution established the International Day of Peace in 1981 to coincide with the opening of the UN General Assembly. The first Peace Day was celebrated in 1982 and was held on the third Tuesday of September each year until 2002, when September 21 became the permanent date for the International Day of Peace. The assembly decided in 2001 that the International Day of Peace should be annually observed on September 21 starting from 2002. By setting a fixed date for the International Day of Peace, the assembly declared that the day should be observed as a day of global ceasefire and non-violence.

By creating the International Day of Peace, the UN devoted itself to worldwide peace and encouraged people to work in cooperation for this goal. Since its inception, Peace Day has marked personal and planetary progress toward peace. It has grown to include millions of people worldwide and many events are organized each year to commemorate and celebrate the day.

