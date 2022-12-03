Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Theme for the day this year is "Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world."

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2022) The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is being observed across the globe on Saturday.

In his message on the occasion, President Arif Alvi reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to take proactive steps to provide equal opportunities to the persons with disabilities in all aspects of life and ensure their political, economic and social inclusion.

The President expressed the confidence that the country's leadership, relevant institutions and the society will rise to the occasion and take all necessary steps to promote an understanding of disability issues, mobilize support for their dignity, rights and well-being and enhance their accessibility to public places.

President Arif Alvi urged the public and private sectors to undertake special efforts for the inclusion of persons with disabilities into the mainstream of all sectors of life particularly providing them education and quality healthcare besides employment as per their skills and abilities.

The President also asked the media to play its role in creating awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, First Lady Samina Alvi, in her message on the eve of this day, said it is collective responsibility of the society to protect the rights of differently-abled persons.

She urged the public and private enterprises to provide job opportunities to the special persons as per their capabilities and quota. He said friendly environment should be provided to them at their place of work.

Regretting the discrimination and other difficulties faced by the differently-abled persons, the first lady said we should rather create facilities for the convenience of such persons.