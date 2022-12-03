UrduPoint.com

Int’l Day Of Persons With Disabilities Being Observed Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 03, 2022 | 02:44 PM

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

Theme for the day this year is "Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world."

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2022) The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is being observed across the globe on Saturday.

Theme for the day this year is "Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world."

In his message on the occasion, President Arif Alvi reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to take proactive steps to provide equal opportunities to the persons with disabilities in all aspects of life and ensure their political, economic and social inclusion.

The President expressed the confidence that the country's leadership, relevant institutions and the society will rise to the occasion and take all necessary steps to promote an understanding of disability issues, mobilize support for their dignity, rights and well-being and enhance their accessibility to public places.

President Arif Alvi urged the public and private sectors to undertake special efforts for the inclusion of persons with disabilities into the mainstream of all sectors of life particularly providing them education and quality healthcare besides employment as per their skills and abilities.

The President also asked the media to play its role in creating awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, First Lady Samina Alvi, in her message on the eve of this day, said it is collective responsibility of the society to protect the rights of differently-abled persons.

She urged the public and private enterprises to provide job opportunities to the special persons as per their capabilities and quota. He said friendly environment should be provided to them at their place of work.

Regretting the discrimination and other difficulties faced by the differently-abled persons, the first lady said we should rather create facilities for the convenience of such persons.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Job Media All Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.