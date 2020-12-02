UrduPoint.com
Int'l Day Of Persons With Disabilities To Be Observed On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 03:59 PM

United Nations (UN) international day of persons with disabilities will be observed on December 3 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to focus on issues that affect people with disabilities worldwide

People from worldwide participate in various events to promote the day that includeed art exhibitions promoting art work by people with disabilities.

On this day World Health Organization joined partners to celebrate with the theme"a day for all".

This theme reflects a growing understanding that disability is part of the human condition. Almost everyone will be temporarily or permanently impaired at some point in life.

Despite this, few countries have adequate mechanisms in place to respond fully to the needs of people with disabilities.

WHO estimates that more than one billion people - about 15% of the world's population - experience some form of disability.

This figure is predicted to rise given population ageing and an increase in the prevalence of noncommunicable diseases.

The United Nations Decade of Disabled Persons was held from 1983 to 1992 to enable governments and organizations to implement measures to improve the life of disabled persons all over the world. On October 14, 1992, as this decade drew to a close, the UN General Assembly proclaimed December 3 as the International Day of Disabled Persons. This day was first observed on December 3, 1992.

On December 18, 2007, the assembly changed the observance's name from the "International Day of Disabled Persons" to the "International Day of Persons with Disabilities". The new name was first used in 2008.

