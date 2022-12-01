UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day Of Persons With Disabilities To Be Marked On Dec 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to be marked on Dec 3

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The International Day of Persons with Disabilities will be marked on December 3 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan to focus on issues that affect people with disabilities worldwide.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities re-affirms and draws attention to the rights of people who live with disabilities.

People from many countries worldwide participate in various ways to promote the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Events may include art exhibitions promoting artwork by people with disabilities.

Other events take the form of awareness walks to highlight the difficulties disabled people have in playing a full role in society.

The United Nations Decade of Disabled Persons was held from 1983 to 1992 to enable governments and organisations for implementing measures to improve the life of disabled persons all over the world. This day was first observed on December 3, 1992. On December 18, 2007, the assembly changed the observance's name from the "International Day of Disabled Persons" to the "International Day of Persons with Disabilities". The new name was first used in 2008.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World United Nations May December All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to ..

Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to bat first

12 minutes ago
 Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

3 hours ago
 Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

12 hours ago
 Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach ..

Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.