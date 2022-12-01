(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The International Day of Persons with Disabilities will be marked on December 3 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan to focus on issues that affect people with disabilities worldwide.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities re-affirms and draws attention to the rights of people who live with disabilities.

People from many countries worldwide participate in various ways to promote the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Events may include art exhibitions promoting artwork by people with disabilities.

Other events take the form of awareness walks to highlight the difficulties disabled people have in playing a full role in society.

The United Nations Decade of Disabled Persons was held from 1983 to 1992 to enable governments and organisations for implementing measures to improve the life of disabled persons all over the world. This day was first observed on December 3, 1992. On December 18, 2007, the assembly changed the observance's name from the "International Day of Disabled Persons" to the "International Day of Persons with Disabilities". The new name was first used in 2008.