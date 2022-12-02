ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The International Day of Persons with Disabilities will be marked on Saturday across the globe including Pakistan to highlight that persons with disabilities needed utmost care and a welcoming attitude, beginning right from their homes and families to the schools and places of work.

An official of the Directorate General of Special education (DGSE) informed APP that DGSE's mega event that will be held at National library where Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada will be chief guest on Saturday.

In the said event hearing impaired children would present the National Anthem of Pakistan in the sign language while visually impaired children of Al-Maktoom special Education Centre would recite verses from Holy Quran and Naat.

Performance of special students of different National Special Education Centers working under DGSE would also be part of the event.

Talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer of a non profit organization Saaya, Asim Zafar said that from the four categories of disabilities including visual, hearing, wheel-chair bound and mental, the persons with either of the first three impairments had the same intellectual capacity as normal people and needed the opportunity to study in the mainstream educational system.

He urged the society for respecting equal rights of specially-abled persons and underlined the need of an inclusive culture that embraces persons with disabilities so that they can equally participate in the society.

He stressed the need to change societal norms through intensive media awareness campaigns to remove the stigma attached to disable persons.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Council on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) Rana Saeed Ramzan said that the council was the sole organization which was issuing a disability certificate for differently-abled persons and with this certificate, individuals could avail important services provided by the government of Pakistan.

He said the CRPD has taken various steps in making Islamabad a friendly city for persons with disabilities and ensuring a two per cent quota of jobs in the federal government.

It is worth of mention that the annual observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December was proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly.