ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Int'l Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2023 is being observed today with the aim of traffic law enforcement in full force and spirit.

Meanwhile, World Toilet Day is also being observed today, keeping in mind the focus on cleanliness and personal care.

According to the United Nations, there are 3.5 billion people living without safe toilets worldwide.

In this regard, this year’s theme is 'Accelerating Change', using the hummingbird to inspire people to take personal action to help improve toilets and sanitation systems.