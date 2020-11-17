UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Day Of Road Traffic Victims Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Int'l Day of Road Traffic Victims observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the world, "International Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims" was also observed Tuesday across the country.

A private organisation "Youth United to Serve The Nation(YUSTN)" in connection with this International Traffic Day had organized a competition of photo posters on the topic of road safety which was participated by the local students belonging to twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Members of YUSTN while taking to APP stated that there is a need to create awareness among car drivers as well as pedestrians.

"It is very unfortunate that one of the main reasons for unnatural deaths is directly associated with careless driving and road accidents," they added.

They also welcomed the recently-passed UN General Assembly Resolution proclaiming the second Decade of Action for Road Safety from 2021 to 2030, and urged the government of Pakistan to include road safety measures in the top priorities.

However, a road safety expert, Dr Muhammad Shahid told APP that every year as many as 3700 lives lost on daily basis in traffic accidents around the globe.

Dr Mohammad Shahid, who is also associated with the Road safety Council of Pakistan, has further stated that road traffic collisions are a major health and development concern.

Road traffic incidents, according to a report, are the leading cause of death for children and young adults between 5 and 29 years old, and ninety percent of victims live in low- and middle-income countries, he mentioned.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad Resolution World United Nations Road Car Traffic Young Rawalpindi Mohammad Shahid From Government Top

Recent Stories

Kashmore rape victim girl is in critical condition ..

5 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nat ..

21 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nation ..

21 minutes ago

'South Punjab women can play effective role in eco ..

22 minutes ago

Wildlife conservation cornerstone of PTI Govt. pol ..

22 minutes ago

Brutality in Belarus Protests Is Unacceptable, But ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.