Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Int'l Day of Rural Women : HWA calls for prioritizing well-being of rural women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Hari Welfare Association (HWA) on the International Day of Rural Women Friday called for prioritizing the well-being of rural women.

In a statement, HWA President Akram Ali Khaskheli observed that the International Day of Rural Women served as a reminder of the work that still needed to be done to ensure the rights and welfare of women in rural areas.

HWA President Akram Ali Khaskheli said that in rural Sindh, more than 70 percent of women were employed in agriculture, yet they and their families continued to face problems.

Gender-based discrimination, particularly in nutrition and food distribution, further compounded their plight, he observed.

HWA urged for taking action, empower women through education, health, and financial stability, and ensure the effective implementation of laws and policies aimed at safeguarding women's rights.

