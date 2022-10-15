UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :International Day of Rural Women marked on October 15 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan which celebrates and honors the role of rural women including indigenous women, in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security and eradicating rural poverty.

The theme for the "International Day of Rural Women" this year titled "Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for All", highlights the essential role that rural women and girls play in the food systems of the world. It recognizes rural women's importance in enhancing agricultural and rural development worldwide.

Television, radio, and print media will broadcast or publish special features to promote the day.

Panel discussions, research papers, and conferences are also held to review and analyze rural women's role in society, particularly in areas such as economic improvement and agricultural development.

Other activities and events held to promote the day included Global exchange programs for women in agriculture.

The launch of fundraising projects is to support rural women.

Expos and workshops are showcasing rural women's contribution to their societies.

Strategic meetings to present issues on topics, such as empowering women farmers, are also held to convince policymakers on the role of rural women.

The first International Day of Rural Women was observed on October 15, 2008.

The idea of honoring rural women with a special day was put forward at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, China, in 1995. It was suggested that October 15 be celebrated as "World Rural Women's Day," which is the eve of World Food Day.

