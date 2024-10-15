Open Menu

Int'l Day Of Rural Women: Self-Defense Training For Women Urged

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 06:34 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Social Youth Council of Patriots' ( SYCOP) Chairperson Umm-e-Kulsoom Seyal urged the the government to mark international day of rural women and ensure delivery of rights including special training on self defense.

In a statement issued here, she stressed the need to promote gender equality and increase women's political participation. She suggested raising female representation to 50% at the district level.

Umm-e-Kulsoom also advocated for community awareness campaigns to combat gender-based violence. She stressed the need for police training on gender-sensitive issues. She also urged equal recognition of women as farmers, on par with men.

Women’s inclusion in inheritance matters must be ensured, she added.

The SYCOP Chairperson demanded district-level business support centers for skilled women. She further called for improved nutrition and hygiene education in high schools for girls. Efforts to prevent early marriages should be prioritized by the authorities. She urged police to enforce laws protecting women and girls.

She also highlighted the importance of self-defense training and sports for rural women. These activities can boost their mental and physical health, she said. The media should also give more attention to women’s issues, she concluded.

