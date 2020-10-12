UrduPoint.com
Int'l Day Of Rural Women To Be Marked On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:49 PM

Like other parts of the globe, International Day of Rural Women will be marked on October 15 across the globe including Pakistan to honor the role of rural women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International Day of Rural Women will be marked on October 15 across the globe including Pakistan to honor the role of rural women.

Women and girls are disadvantaged in this pandemic, a problem aggravated in rural areas. Rural women already face specific previous struggles in their daily lives. Now, since COVID-19 and their unique health needs in remote areas, they are less likely to have access to quality health services, essential medicines, and vaccines.

We need to advocate for sufficient services (water, health, electricity, etc.) to support women's productive and unpaid care and domestic work, which is exacerbated by the crisis. At the same time, paid work has an even wider gender wage gap and disadvantages than in urban areas.

The theme for this International Day of Rural Women is "Building rural women's resilience in the wake of COVID-19,".

Its the day to create awareness of these women's struggles, their needs, and their critical and key role in our society.

The crucial role that women and girls play in ensuring the sustainability of rural households and communities, improving rural livelihoods and overall wellbeing, has been increasingly recognized.

Structural barriers and discriminatory social norms continue to constrain women's decision-making power and political participation in rural households and communities.

Women and girls in rural areas lack equal access to productive resources and assets, public services, such as education and health care, and infrastructure, including water and sanitation, while much of their labour remains invisible and unpaid, even as their workloads become increasingly heavy due to the out-migration of men.

