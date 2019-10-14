UrduPoint.com
Int'l Day Of Rural Women To Be Marked Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe,United Nations' (UN) International Day of Rural Women will be marked on October 15 (Tuesday) to celebrate and honor the role of rural women.

It recognizes rural women's importance in enhancing agricultural and rural development worldwide.

Many people, government agencies, community groups and non-government associations celebrate the International Day of Rural Women on October 15 every year. Television, radio, online, and print media broadcast or publish special features to promote the day. Panel discussions, research papers, and conferences are also held to review and analyze rural women's role in society, particularly in areas such as economic improvement and agricultural development.

Other activities and events held to promote the day include: Global exchange programs for women in agriculture.

The launch of fund raising projects to support rural women.

Expos and workshops showcasing rural women's contribution to their societies.

Strategic meetings to present issues on topics, such as empowering women farmers, to policy makers.

Some world leaders inspired by this initiative previously proclaimed October 15 as International Rural Women's Day, drawing special focus on the role of rural women in their countries.

The first International Day of Rural Women was observed on October 15, 2008. This day recognizes the role of rural women, including indigenous women, in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security and eradicating rural poverty.

The idea of honoring rural women with a special day was put forward at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, China, in 1995. It was suggested that October 15 be celebrated as "World Rural Women's Day," which is the eve of World Food Day, to highlight rural women's role in food production and food security. "World Rural Women's Day" was previously celebrated across the world for more than a decade before it was officially a UN observance.

SymbolsImages of rural woman from different parts of the world are shown in news features and promotional material, including posters, pamphlets, newsletters and other publications on the International Day of Rural Women.

The UN logo is also associated with marketing and promotional material for this event. It features a projection of a world map (less Antarctica) centered on the North Pole, enclosed by olive branches. The olive branches symbolize peace and the world map represents all the people of the world. It has been featured in black against a white background.

