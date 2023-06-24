Open Menu

Int'l Day Of Seafarer To Be Marked Tomorrow

Published June 24, 2023

Int'l Day of Seafarer to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :International Day of the Seafarer will be marked on June 25 (Sunday) across the globe as a way to recognize that almost everything that we use in our daily lives has been directly or indirectly affected by sea transport.

The purpose of the day is to give thanks to seafarers for their contribution to the world economy and the civil society; and for the risks and personal costs they bear while on their jobs.

According to IMO's estimates, ships transport almost 90 percent of the world's goods trade. Seafarers are not only responsible for the operations of such ships but also for the safe and smooth delivery of the cargo.

The day not only acknowledges the invaluable work of seafarers but also aims to bring global attention to the issues affecting their work and lives, such as piracy. It calls on governments to develop policies that lead to fair treatment of seafarers at ports and asks private ship companies and owners to provide their employees with proper facilities and comforts while they are at sea.

Since 2011, the IMO has taken the celebration of the Day of the Seafarer online, calling for the public to use social media such as Facebook and Twitter, to voice their support for seafarers and to thank them for their work.

