Int'l Day Of Sign Languages To Be Marked On Friday

September 21, 2022

Int'l Day of Sign Languages to be marked on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :International Day of Sign Languages will be marked on Friday (Sep 23) across the globe including Pakistan with the aim to support and protect the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of all deaf people and other sign language users.

During this year celebration of the International Day of Sign Languages, the world will once again highlight the unity generated by our sign languages. Deaf communities, governments and civil society organisations maintain their collective efforts - hand in hand - in fostering, promoting and recognising national sign languages as part of their countries' vibrant and diverse linguistic landscapes.

The UN General Assembly has proclaimed 23 September as the International Day of Sign Languages in order to raise awareness of the importance of sign language in the full realization of the human rights of people who are deaf.

The resolution establishing the day acknowledges that early access to sign language and services in sign language, including quality education available in sign language, is vital to the growth and development of the deaf individual and critical to the achievement of the internationally agreed development goals.

It recognizes the importance of preserving sign languages as part of linguistic and cultural diversity. It also emphasizes the principle of "nothing about us without us" in terms of working with deaf communities.

According to the World Federation of the Deaf, there are more than 70 million deaf people worldwide. More than 80% of them live in developing countries. Collectively, they use more than 300 different sign languages.

Sign languages are fully fledged natural languages, structurally distinct from the spoken languages. There is also an international sign language, which is used by deaf people in international meetings and informally when travelling and socializing. It is considered a pidgin form of sign language that is not as complex as natural sign languages and has a limited lexicon.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities recognizes and promotes the use of sign languages. It makes clear that sign languages are equal in status to spoken languages and obligates states parties to facilitate the learning of sign language and promote the linguistic identity of the deaf community.

