ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International Day of Sign Languages will be marked on September 23 (Wednesday) across the globe including Pakistan.

The theme for the 2020 International Day of Sign Languages is 'Sign Languages are for Everyone!'.

The Sign language day is a unique opportunity to support and protect the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of all deaf people and other sign language users.

In 2020, the World Federation of the Deaf was issuing a Global Leaders Challenge. This challenge aims to promote the use of sign languages by local, national, and global leaders in partnership with national associations of deaf people in each country, as well as other deaf-led organisations.

According to the World Federation of the Deaf, there are approximately 72 million deaf people worldwide.

More than 80% of them live in developing countries. Collectively, they use more than 300 different sign languages.

Sign languages are full-fledged natural languages, structurally distinct from the spoken languages. There is also an international sign language, which is used by deaf people in international meetings and informally when travelling and socializing. It is considered a pidgin form of sign language that is not as complex as natural sign languages and has a limited lexicon.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities recognizes and promotes the use of sign languages. It makes clear that sign languages are equal in status to spoken languages and obligates states parties to facilitate the learning of sign language and promote the linguistic identity of the deaf community.

