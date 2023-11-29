ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is being observed today.

In 1977, the UN General Assembly had called for annual observance of the day.

In a statement issued on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Palestinians in Gaza are suffering a humanitarian catastrophe.

"

UN Secretary-General pointed out, "Almost 1.7 million people have been forced from their home in Gaza Strip".

He called for unrestricted access to lifesaving aid, the release of all hostages, the protection of civilians, and an end to violations of international humanitarian law.