UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Day Of Sport For Development And Peace On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Int'l Day of Sport for Development and Peace on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :United Nations' (UN) International Day of Sport for Development and Peace will be marked on April 6 across the globe including Pakistan to recognize the power of games in promoting peace and erasing cultural barriers worldwide.

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace will help promote healthy lifestyles.

On August 23, 2013, the UN proclaimed that the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace would be celebrated on April 6 each year. This date also marks the opening of the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896.

It is the day when some of the world's leading sports people work together with communities to bring sporting opportunities to enrich lives, particularly children as sport is a positive way of achieving goodwill, healthy competition and cooperation across all cultures.

The IOC and the UN have a long-standing commitment to use sports as a tool for social change and have worked together on many projects over the years.

Both organizations have used sporting events, such as the Olympic Games, to bridge cultural understanding and improve education, health, economic and social development.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports United Nations Education Athens April August Olympics International Olympic Committee All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, 2,279 reco ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, Amazon join hands to support start- ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days weaving UAE’s rich craftsm ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority to highlight UAE’s rol ..

31 minutes ago

Oman reports new 3,139 COVID-19 cases, 9 more deat ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 752 declarations for Expo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.