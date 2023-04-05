Close
Int'l Day Of Sport To Be Marked Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Int'l Day of Sport to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) will be marked on April 6 across the globe including Pakistan for recognising the power of sport in promoting peace and erasing cultural barriers worldwide.

Sport is a positive way of achieving goodwill, healthy competition and cooperation across all cultures.

The IDSDP promotes healthy lifestyles and emphasises the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) focus on giving as many people as possible access to sports. It is a day when some of the world's leading sportspeople work together with communities to bring sporting opportunities for enriching lives, particularly children.

The IOC and the UN have a long-standing commitment to using sport as a tool for social change and have worked together on many projects over the years. Both organizations have used sporting events, such as the Olympic Games, to bridge cultural understanding and improve education, health, economic and social development.

On August 23, 2013, the UN proclaimed that the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace would be celebrated on April 6 each year. This date also marks the opening of the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896.

