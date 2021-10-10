ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :International Day of the Girl Child will be marked on October 11(Monday) across the globe including Pakistan that aims to promote girls' rights and highlights gender inequalities that remain between girls and boys.

The International Day of the Girl Child gives people and organizations the opportunity to raise public awareness of the different types of discrimination and abuse that many girls around the world suffer from. On this day, many community and political leaders talk to the public about the importance of girls' right to equal education and their fundamental freedoms.

Various events are held to showcase the work that people are doing to empower girls through active support and engagement with parents, families, and the wider community.

Discrimination and violence against girls and violations of their human rights still happen. The UN felt a need to raise awareness of the challenges that millions of girls face every day. In December 2011, the UN declared that it would annually observe the International Day of the Girl Child, starting from October 11, 2012.