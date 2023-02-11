UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day Of Women And Girls In Science Marked

Published February 11, 2023

Int'l Day of Women and Girls in Science marked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :International Day of Women and Girls in Science marked on Feb 11 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan aiming to ensure full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls.

According to a UN study from 14 countries, the probability for female students graduating with a Bachelor's degree in science is 18 percent, while the male equivalent is 37 percent.

The resolution states that women continue to be excluded from participating fully in the economy even though representing half of the world's population and that women have a vital role to play and a right to participate in sustainable development policies, programs, and decision-making at all levels.

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) is a term that is often used when referring to the academic disciplines of science. STEM education starts with young pupils in a blended learning environment, and the curriculum shows students how the scientific method can be applied to everyday life. It is often aimed to attract women and girls.

