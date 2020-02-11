UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Day Of Women And Girls In Science Marked On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:41 PM

Int'l Day of Women and Girls in Science marked on Tuesday

International Day of Women and Girls in Science was marked across the globe on Tuesday including Pakistan with a call to ensure participation of women and girls in the male-dominated field of science through increased investment and giving them opportunities and incentives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :International Day of Women and Girls in Science was marked across the globe on Tuesday including Pakistan with a call to ensure participation of women and girls in the male-dominated field of science through increased investment and giving them opportunities and incentives.

Women have been rendering remarkable services in every field of life however despite having immense capabilities, their reluctance to join the field of science puts question on the education system, which is unable to facilitate their participation in this field. At present,�less than 30 percent�of researchers worldwide are women.

According to�UNESCO data�(2014 - 2016), only around 30 per cent of all female students select STEM-related fields in higher education.

Globally, female students' enrollment is particularly low in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) (three per cent), natural science, mathematics and statistics (five per cent) and in engineering, manufacturing and construction (eight per cent).

Long-standing biases and gender stereotypes are steering girls and women away from science related fields. As in the real world, the world on screen reflects similar biases-the 2015�Gender Bias Without Borders�study by the Geena Davis Institute showed that of the onscreen characters with an identifiable STEM job, only 12 per cent were women.

Talking to APP, Principal Scientific Officer, Pakistan Science Foundation, Syeda Rehana Batool said no doubt Pakistani women have been contributing in all fields of life side by side with their male counterparts.

She said that they always find the Names of girls in toppers of different exams as well at the merit lists of medical and engineering, which is an encouraging trend. "We have to ensure their participation in not only pursuing studies in such fields, but also in adoption of these fields as professional career by facilitating them more.

Hopefully, we will see a large number of women as scientists and experts in this field just like their participation in other fields, she said.

She said the government must provide incentives to the women so that they can continue their study and profession after their marriage.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science, formally recognised by the United Nations in 2015, provides a platform to recognise the critical role that women and girls play addressing the major challenges of our time, through their active contributions in the fields of science and technology.

Celebrated on February 11, the day is an important opportunity to promote full and equal access to strengthen participation in science for women, girls and other underrepresented groups.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology United Nations Education Marriage Job Male Geena Davis February Women 2016 2015 All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PCB announces MCC itinerary

6 minutes ago

Singapore to be &#039;45-minute city-state, withou ..

14 minutes ago

Coolpad launching in Pakistan with Official Partne ..

16 minutes ago

UK economy stalls in fourth quarter of 2019

12 minutes ago

International Institute for Tolerance to honour wi ..

29 minutes ago

Man beaten by wife in wedding ceremony for third m ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.