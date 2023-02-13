UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day Of Women And Girls In Science Observed At UoT

Published February 13, 2023

Int'l Day of Women and Girls in Science observed at UoT

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Science Club in University of Turbat (UoT) observed the 8th International Day of Women and Girls in Science at UoT.

On the occasion, the members of the science club presented the academic works of UoT females' faculty members and students in science and their significant role in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is annually observed by the United Nations to bridge the widening gender gap in science & research, and to maximize the participation of females in the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The theme for the 8th International Day of Women and Girls in Science was "equality and parity for peace and development.

" The Members of the UoT's science club also shed light on the achievements of UoT alumni and their contributions in the fields of science and technology.

Participants noted that 50% of students in UoT are female who need encouragement and motivation to contribute in the fields of science and technology in attaining SGDs.

The organizers also shared the success stories and contributions of Nobel prize Laureates and female scientists. Dr Haneef-ur-Rahman, Dean Faculty of Science and Engineering, Dr Muhammad Haroon Khan, Chairperson of Chemistry Department, faculty members and students from other departments attended the event.

