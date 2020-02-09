UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Day Of Women And Girls In Science To Be Marked On Feb 11

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 01:40 PM

Int'l Day of Women and Girls in Science to be marked on Feb 11

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the world the International Day of Women and Girls in Science will be marked in Pakistan on February 11 to rise to the challenges of the 21st century.

On this International Day of Women and Girls in Science, let's pledge to end the gender imbalance in science.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that science and gender equality were both vital for the achievement of the internationally agreed development goals, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Over the past 15 years, the global community has made a lot of efforts in inspiring and engaging women and girls in science.

Yet women and girls continue to be excluded from participating fully in science.

At present, less than 30 per cent of researchers worldwide are women.

In order to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls and further achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/70/212 declaring February 11 as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

\778

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution Century World United Nations February Women From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 811

58 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

13 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

14 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.