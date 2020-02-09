ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the world the International Day of Women and Girls in Science will be marked in Pakistan on February 11 to rise to the challenges of the 21st century.

On this International Day of Women and Girls in Science, let's pledge to end the gender imbalance in science.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that science and gender equality were both vital for the achievement of the internationally agreed development goals, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Over the past 15 years, the global community has made a lot of efforts in inspiring and engaging women and girls in science.

Yet women and girls continue to be excluded from participating fully in science.

At present, less than 30 per cent of researchers worldwide are women.

In order to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls and further achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/70/212 declaring February 11 as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

