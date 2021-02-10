UrduPoint.com
Int'l Day Of Women And Girls In Science Tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :International Day of Women and Girls in Science will be marked on February 11(Thursday) across the world including Pakistan aiming to ensure full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls.

The resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 22, 2015.

"On this International Day, I urge commitment to end bias, greater investments in science, technology, engineering and math education for all women and girls as well as opportunities for their careers and longer-term professional advancement so that all can benefit from their ground-breaking future contributions," said UN Secretary-General, Ant�nio Guterres.

According to a UN study from 14 countries, the probability for female students graduating with a Bachelor's degree in science is 18%, while the male equivalent is 37%.

The resolution states that women continue to be excluded from participating fully in the economy even though representing half of the world's population and that women have a vital role to play and a right to participate in sustainable development policies, programs, and decision-making at all levels.

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) is a term that is often used when referring to the academic disciplines of science.

STEM education starts with young pupils in a blended learning environment, and the curriculum shows students how the scientific method can be applied to everyday life. It is often aimed to attract women and girls.

