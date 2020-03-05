UrduPoint.com
Int'l Day Of Women Designates For Promoting Rights Of Girls: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:59 PM

Int'l day of Women designates for promoting rights of girls: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Resource and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the international day of Women designated for promoting the rights of girls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Resource and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the international day of Women designated for promoting the rights of girls.

The minister expressed these views as chief guest while addressing a ceremony held in connection with International Women Day at Auditorium of Girls Guide Association (GGA) organized by Search for Justice on Thursday.

The minister said the Punjab government was providing a platform to girls every where to be seen as equal and violence against women could be reduced by providing them with education, vocational training and social support.

Different parliamentarians, Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Mateen Ameen, second Secretary Australian High Commission Ms Lauren Waugh, Punjab Women Protection AuthorityDG Irshaad Waheed, Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Kaneez Fatimaand other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

