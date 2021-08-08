UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day Of Worlds Indigenous People To Be Marked Tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :International Day of the World's Indigenous People will be marked on August 9(Monday) across the globe including Pakistan to promote and protect the rights of the world's indigenous population.

This event also recognizes the achievements and contributions that indigenous people make to improve world issues such as environmental protection.

Indigenous cultures across the planet are recognized on International Day of the World's Indigenous People.

People from different nations are encouraged to participate in observing the day to spread the UN's message on indigenous peoples.

Activities may include educational forums and classroom activities to gain an appreciation and a better understanding of indigenous peoples. Events may include messages from the UN secretary general and other key leaders, performances by indigenous artists, and panel discussions on reconciliation.

The International Day of the World's Indigenous People is celebrated on August 9 each year to recognize the first UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations meeting in Geneva in 1982.

On December 23, 1994, the UN General Assembly decided that the International Day of the World's Indigenous People should be observed on August 9 annually during the International Decade of the World's Indigenous People. In 2004 the assembly proclaimed the Second International Decade of the World's Indigenous People (2005-2014). The assembly also decided to continue observing the International Day of Indigenous People annually during the second decade. The decade's goal was to further strengthen international cooperation for solving problems faced by indigenous peoples in areas such as culture, education, health, human rights, the environment, and social and economic development. In April 2000, the Commission on Human Rights adopted a resolution to establish the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues that was endorsed by the Economic and Social Council. The forum's mandate is to discuss indigenous issues related to culture, economic and social development, education, the environment, health and human rights.

