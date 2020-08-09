(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on Sunday was observed across the globe including Pakistan aiming to highlight the resilience of indigenous peoples in the face of COVID-19 and enhance awareness on how their traditional knowledge can be leveraged during this pandemic to become stronger in the face of crisis.

The day was observed on August 9 every year as mandated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

This year's theme was "COVID-19 and Indigenous Peoples' Resilience".

In this regard, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) organized an online programme which was aired on NIFTH's social media platforms.

The programme components were webinar with eminent cultural icons on the topic "Challenges faced by the indigenous peoples in Pakistan in times of COVID, available opportunities for them to use their traditional knowledge and cultural practices, and the resilience of indigenous peoples".

Tributes were paid to the esteemed cultural artists, musicians and dance groups. NIFTH has brought a very special indigenous dance routine from Balochistan, "Leva Dance" originated in coastal region of Makran. Baloch tribesman celebrate joyous occasion by performing in groups, imitating hand and feet movements.

Dancers including Waris Ali, Mashooq Ali, Sher Muhammad, Zulfiqar, Tanveer Ahmed, Pervaiz Ahmed, Arif, Abdullah, Dildar Ali and Sajjad Ali made part of the Baloch group of dancers.