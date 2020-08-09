UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Day Of World's Indigenous Peoples Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Int'l day of World's Indigenous Peoples observed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on Sunday was observed across the globe including Pakistan aiming to highlight the resilience of indigenous peoples in the face of COVID-19 and enhance awareness on how their traditional knowledge can be leveraged during this pandemic to become stronger in the face of crisis.

The day was observed on August 9 every year as mandated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

This year's theme was "COVID-19 and Indigenous Peoples' Resilience".

In this regard, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) organized an online programme which was aired on NIFTH's social media platforms.

The programme components were webinar with eminent cultural icons on the topic  "Challenges faced by the indigenous peoples in Pakistan in times of COVID, available opportunities for them to use their traditional knowledge and cultural practices, and the resilience of indigenous peoples".

Tributes were paid to the esteemed cultural artists, musicians and dance groups. NIFTH has brought a very special indigenous dance routine from Balochistan, "Leva Dance" originated in coastal region of Makran. Baloch tribesman celebrate joyous occasion by performing in groups, imitating hand and feet movements.

Dancers including Waris Ali, Mashooq Ali, Sher Muhammad, Zulfiqar, Tanveer Ahmed, Pervaiz Ahmed, Arif, Abdullah, Dildar Ali and Sajjad Ali made part of the Baloch group of dancers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World United Nations Social Media Sajjad Ali August Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

54 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 71,713

54 minutes ago

Dubai Trade launches &#039;ZADI&#039; unified plat ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP conducts 61,544 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.