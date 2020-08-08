UrduPoint.com
Int'l Day Of World's Indigenous Peoples To Be Observed On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:29 PM

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples would be observed across the globe including Pakistan on Sunday (August 9).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples would be observed across the globe including Pakistan on Sunday (August 9).

The day is observed on August 9 every year as mandated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). This year's theme is "COVID-19 and Indigenous Peoples' Resilience". The aim of the day is to highlight the resilience of indigenous peoples in the face of the pandemic and enhance awareness on how their traditional knowledge can be leveraged during this pandemic to become stronger in the face of crisis.

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) is organizing an online programme on this day which will be aired on NIFTH's social media platforms on Sunday.

The programme components are webinar with eminent cultural icons on the topic "Challenges faced by the indigenous peoples in Pakistan in times of COVID, available opportunities for them to use their traditional knowledge and cultural practices, and the resilience of indigenous peoples".

Tribute would be paid to the esteemed cultural artists, musicians and dance groups.

