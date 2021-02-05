UrduPoint.com
Int'l Day Of Zero Tolerance To Female Mutilation To Mark Tomorrow

Fri 05th February 2021

Like other parts of the globe, International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilatilation will be marked on February 6 (Saturday) including Pakistan to promote the elimination of female genital mutilation

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilatilation will be marked on February 6 (Saturday) including Pakistan to promote the elimination of female genital mutilation.

For the purpose, coordinated and systematic efforts are needed, and they must engage whole communities and focus on human rights, gender equality, sexual education and attention to the needs of women and girls who suffer from its consequences.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) comprises all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons and is recognized internationally as a violation of the human rights, the health and the integrity of girls and women.

Girls who undergo female genital mutilation face short-term complications such as severe pain, shock, infections, and mental health issues.

Although primarily concentrated in 30 countries in Africa and the middle East, female genital mutilation is a universal problem and is also practiced in some countries in Asia and Latin America.

Female genital mutilation continues to persist amongst immigrant populations living in Western Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively and disproportionately affected girls and women, resulting in a shadow pandemic disrupting SDG target 5.3 on the elimination of all harmful practices including, female genital mutilation.

UNFPA estimates additional 2 million girls projected to be at risk of undergoing female genital mutilation by 2030. In response to this disruption, the United Nations, through its UNFPA-UNICEF joint programme, has been adapting interventions that ensure the integration of female genital mutilation in humanitarian and post-crisis response.

